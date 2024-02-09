Justin Timberlake adds autumn date with Orlando to his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Please 'don't forget' Orlando, Justi … oh wait, he didn't

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 5:28 pm

click to enlarge Justin Timberlake is free to 'forget tomorrow' but please don't forget Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Justin Timberlake is free to 'forget tomorrow' but please don't forget Orlando
Justin Timberlake on Friday added 15 new shows to his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," and Orlando is one of his new destinations.

Timberlake originally announced the first leg of the Forget Tomorrow tour, the singer's first in five years, on old pal Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show back in January. That tour runs from April to June, kicking off in Canada and ending in Kentucky.

This new run of fall dates kicks off in October, and now includes an Orlando stop at the Kia Center downtown in early November. The only other fall Florida stop is in Sunrise. (There is, however, a summer show in Tampa in June, if you want to do double-duty.)

Timberlake releases his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March, so expect to hear some of those songs on the road.

Justin Timberlake plays the Kia Center on Saturday, Nov 9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 15, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


