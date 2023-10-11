Jonas Brothers come to Orlando as a sort of boy-band Grateful Dead

The Brothers have been playing five complete albums nightly on this tour

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonas Brothers come to Orlando as a sort of boy-band Grateful Dead
illustration via Amway Center

The Jonas Brothers are on the comeback trail with their very ambitious "Five Albums. One Night" tour, which includes a princely two Orlando shows on each end of a Miami gig.

As the tour's name implies, the Brothers have been playing five complete albums nightly — does this make them the boy-band Grateful Dead? Trippy — at arenas across the country. The five albums up for live airings are Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and this year's The Album.

This band of brothers is playing for keeps.

Event Details
Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers

Fri., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. and Mon., Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35.95-$225.45
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

75 events 286 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Paul Cauthen brings his druggy country disco to Tuffy’s in Sanford

By Bao Le-Huu

Paul Cauthen is coming to Tuffy's in Sanford imminently

Suki Waterhouse brings her sultry, angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Suki Waterhouse brings her sultry, angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday

Orlando's Midaz the Beast marks birthday and birth of new music with a party Thursday

By Bao Le-Huu

MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music

Young Orlando band Better Than This is better than most everything

By Maisie Haney

Better Than This

Also in Music

Young Orlando band Better Than This is better than most everything

By Maisie Haney

Better Than This

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Orlando looks back at jazz musician Sam Rivers’ legacy

By Kyle Eagle

Sam Rivers
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us