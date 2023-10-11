Jonas Brothers come to Orlando as a sort of boy-band Grateful Dead

click to enlarge illustration via Amway Center

The Jonas Brothers are on the comeback trail with their very ambitious "Five Albums. One Night" tour, which includes a princely two Orlando shows on each end of a Miami gig.



As the tour's name implies, the Brothers have been playing five complete albums nightly — does this make them the boy-band Grateful Dead? Trippy — at arenas across the country. The five albums up for live airings are Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and this year's The Album.



This band of brothers is playing for keeps.