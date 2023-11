Joji photo via @sushitrash / Instagram Joji takes Orlando by storm on Wednesday

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 75 events 289 articles

Multi-talented entertainer Joji is taking Orlando by storm this week. Joji, a self-taught entertainer, gained his fame on YouTube and. The Australian-Japanese singer-songwriter walked away from his YouTube kingdom in 2017, hanging up characters like Filthy Frank and “the Pink Guy” to fully pursue music after becoming a GarageBand geek.To date, Joji’s 2022 albumhas yielded several moody singles, including “Slow Dancing in the Dark,” “Die for You” and “Glimpse of Us.” Joji’s Pandemonium tour date in Orlando features support from Kenny Beats, Sam Gellaitry, Lil Toe and Savagerealm, and this is the sole Florida stop.