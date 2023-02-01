Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 3:39 pm

Joan Jett plays Ocoee in March - Photo courtesy Joan Jett and the Blackhearts/Facebook
Photo courtesy Joan Jett and the Blackhearts/Facebook
Joan Jett plays Ocoee in March

The inimitable Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are headed to nearby Ocoee in March to headline a free show as part of the Ocoee Music Festival.

Jett and co. will be joined at Bill Breeze Park this spring by Night Ranger and the Mavericks for an evening loosely themed around ’80s rock for the first Friday night of the fest. The next night features Chris Janson, Niko Moon, Chapel Hart, Walter Montgomery and Mark Houghton.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts headline Friday night at the Ocoee Music Festival at Bill Breeze Park on Friday, March 10. This is a free show, though you can purchase preferred seating.


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

