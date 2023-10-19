Indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz return to Orlando with Baths

Nineties indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz are very familiar with Orlando stages, and this time around they christen Conduit with their fizzy but jagged pop music.
The band released Rabbit Rabbit in September, hailed for its "crazy, wiry guitar parts" and "playfulness" by the nerds at NPR Music. They've been charming audiences for about a decade now, so go see what the critical fuss is all about for yourself.
Event Details
Location Details
