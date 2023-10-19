Indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz return to Orlando with Baths

Go see what the critical fuss is all about for yourself

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz return to Orlando with Baths
Speedy Ortiz photo by Shervin Lainez

Nineties indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz are very familiar with Orlando stages, and this time around they christen Conduit with their fizzy but jagged pop music.

The band released Rabbit Rabbit in September, hailed for its "crazy, wiry guitar parts" and "playfulness" by the nerds at NPR Music. They've been charming audiences for about a decade now, so go see what the critical fuss is all about for yourself.

Event Details
Speedy Ortiz, Baths, Imaginary Colors

Speedy Ortiz, Baths, Imaginary Colors

Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$16-$18
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

34 events 38 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rico Nasty to perform at UCF homecoming concert this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rico Nasty to perform at UCF homecoming concert this month

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound

Meet Orlando’s new crop of wonderfully freaky drag stars-in-the-making at Kreepy Kandi Krave

By Matthew Moyer

Davi Oddity and Allie Slasher

Also in Music

Young Orlando band Better Than This is better than most everything

By Maisie Haney

Better Than This

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Orlando looks back at jazz musician Sam Rivers’ legacy

By Kyle Eagle

Sam Rivers
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us