Indie-pop daredevils Matt and Kim put their bodies on the line in Orlando this weekend

But the revelation of this bill may very well be North Carolina openers Babe Haven, an all-female queer band who pack a heavy punk sound that seethes and roars with raw, righteous anger. They’re the searing quintessence of the next generation of femme punks, emerging right now as a new tide rising to finally right a broken ship that’s been listing in the wrong direction for too long. Come early and see the near future.
6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, The Beacham, $25-$50.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed