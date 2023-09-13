Indie-pop daredevils Matt and Kim put their bodies on the line in Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Matt and Kim play Orlando this very weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Matt and Kim play Orlando this very weekend
Don’t let the guileless exuberance of these indie-pop heroes fool you; the astonishingly physical Matt and Kim go hard on stage. Both members have sustained well-documented performance injuries throughout their career. Drummer Kim Schifino has torn her ACL multiple times during concerts and singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson actually threw out his back at an Orlando show in the late 2000s.

But the revelation of this bill may very well be North Carolina openers Babe Haven, an all-female queer band who pack a heavy punk sound that seethes and roars with raw, righteous anger. They’re the searing quintessence of the next generation of femme punks, emerging right now as a new tide rising to finally right a broken ship that’s been listing in the wrong direction for too long. Come early and see the near future.

6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, The Beacham, $25-$50.

Event Details
Matt and Kim

Matt and Kim

Sun., Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$50
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

11 events 152 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dr. Phillips Center's Residency Festival teams up Beck, Diana Ross and more with the Royal Philharmonic

By Grayson Keglovic

Beck gets Royal (Philharmonic Orchestra) at Steinmetz Hall in October

Rapper Cupcakke to play Sanford on a suddenly lucky Friday the 13th

By Matthew Moyer

Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area in October

Blue Bamboo Jazz Festival 2023 returns as a four-day extravaganza of Orlando (and beyond) musicianship

By Bao Le-Huu

Blue Bamboo leading light Chris Cortez figures big into this week's Jazz Festival

Rock N’ Roe 2 benefit show makes a righteous racket for reproductive rights on Thursday

By McKenna Schueler

M.A.C.E. headline a Rock N' Roe benefit at Will's this week

Also in Music

Chris Farren is learning to play with others

By Ida V. Eskamani

Chris Farren

Floridian punk provocateurs Problem Child finally return to an Orlando stage on Saturday with Zig-Zag

By Maisie Haney

We solemnly swear on our journalistic ethics that this is Problem Child's current lineup

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us