Houston noise-punks Sexpill look to blow out every speaker in sight at Will's Pub

Armor, Flask and Rosary get wild too

Wed, May 22, 2024

Sexpill headline a night of noisy chaos in Orlando - Screen capture courtesy YouTube/DC Young
Screen capture courtesy YouTube/DC Young
Sexpill headline a night of noisy chaos in Orlando
Orlando’s Moxie Booking is going extra hard here with a hardcore bill so dense with fury that oxygen tanks should probably be on standby.

Houston’s Sexpill alone blast out thrillingly merciless noise punk that can swallow rooms whole. Add in Florida hardcore hellions Armor and Flask, as well as the debut of Orlando D-beat act Rosary, and you’ve got a blitzing night that’ll leave you battered, breathless and smiling.

8 p.m. Monday, May 27, Will’s Pub, $10-$15.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
