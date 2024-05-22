Houston noise-punks Sexpill look to blow out every speaker in sight at Will's Pub

Houston’s Sexpill alone blast out thrillingly merciless noise punk that can swallow rooms whole. Add in Florida hardcore hellions Armor and Flask, as well as the debut of Orlando D-beat act Rosary, and you’ve got a blitzing night that’ll leave you battered, breathless and smiling.
8 p.m. Monday, May 27, Will’s Pub, $10-$15.
Event Details
Location Details
