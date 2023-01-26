Hip-hop duo Onyx announce anniversary tour stop in Orlando this spring

‘I’m retiring, man. Thirty years of hip-hop.’

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023

Onyx come to Orlando this spring - Photo courtesy Onyx/Facebook
Photo courtesy Onyx/Facebook
Onyx come to Orlando this spring

Rappers Onyx are hitting the road to both mark a major milestone and (maybe) say goodbye — and Orlando will be one of the stops on this tour.

Onyx will use the tour as an occasion to mark the 30th anniversary [what?!] of seminal debut album Bacdafucup, which brought the world the kinetic 1993 single "Slam."

Down to a duo for this tour, founding members Fredro and Sticky Fingaz will be joined by R.A. the Rugged Man as touring support act on the trek.

And if you're thinking you'll just catch them the next time around, maybe rethink that. Appearing on "The Dr. Greenthumb Show" earlier in January, Fredro talked seriously about how this will be his last ride.

“I’m retiring, man. Thirty years of hip-hop," said Fredro. "This is the last year. I’m retiring. Don’t call me for no verses, nothing. I might do a show here and there.”

Onyx and R.A. the Rugged Man play the Level 13 Events Center on Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.


Matthew Moyer

Matthew Moyer

