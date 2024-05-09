Luke Combs revealed as the Sunday headliner for Country Thunder music festival this fall

During a reveal party at Ole Red Orlando on International Drive, Combs was confirmed as the final headliner for the three-day country shindig.
For a relatively young face on the country music scene, Luke Combs packs some serious star power. He has netted six Billboard Music Awards and seven Grammy nominations, played his cover of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman on the Grammy broadcast and recently wrapped his own Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old stadium tour.
The lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Ernest, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen.
Country Thunder happens Oct. 18-20 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tickets are available directly through the Festival's website.
