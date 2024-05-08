Family-friendly Burrow Cafe and Play to open in Mills 50, multi-venue 73,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor Live! At Pointe Orlando opens this fall

April and Dustin Williams, owners of food truck park À La Cart in the Milk District, have opened À La Cart SoDo at 2207 E. Michigan St. This second operation features seven mobile outfits: Filipino/Hawaiian vendor OverRice, 503 Latin Fusion, Nona Street Pizza, SmashDunk Brgr, Taito Sushi Bar, Barrio Español and Oldenburg Provisions with modern takes on German classics ...

Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails will open in the old Lamp & Shade Fair building at 1336 N. Mills Ave. on May 22. Reservations will open May 8 on OpenTable. Expect an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu" and tiki-inspired craft cocktails ...

Look for The Burrow Cafe and Play, a family-friendly cafe designed by GDP (Tori Tori, The Moderne, Haan Coffee), to open this September in the old Russian Ballet space at 618 N. Mills Ave. adjacent to Colonial Photo & Hobby. In addition to a proper cuppa joe, Burrow Cafe will offer grab-and-go comestibles, but will also host food trucks and occasionally partner with local restaurants to feature their fare ...

The Mexican restaurant by Agave Azul honcho Juan Rios moving into the Armstrong Lock building and inspired by the jungles of Tulum and the Riviera Maya now has a name — B'alam Maiz y Agave. The seafood-leaning restaurant will also feature plenty of live-fire cooking, not to mention house-made corn tortillas and an extensive tequila list. No word yet on an opening date ... Juan Rios' other Mexican concept, Naya Comida + Barrita, is slated to open in late fall ...

Live! At Pointe Orlando, a 73,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor venue, will open this fall at Pointe Orlando and feature such concepts as the Houndsmen English Lounge, Shark Bar, Sports & Social and the PBR Cowboy Bar ...

Ice Cream Station, serving up ice cream and hot dogs, has opened in the old Chicago Dog Co. space at 1113 W. State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. And, yes, they offer a Chicago-style dog ...

Popular Austin, Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos has opened its third area location at 11757 Daryl Carter Parkway, near the attractions. Torchy's offers house-made tortillas and intriguing filling combinations, like jerk chicken with grilled jalapeños and mango, or blackened salmon with grilled corn and black bean relish. Torchy's also has locations in Altamonte Springs and Winter Garden ...

Unicorn Scoops, a Wisconsin-based shop offering more than 80 flavors of "super premium" high butterfat ice cream, will open in June at the Lake Mary Centre at 3577 Lake Emma Road.