Hear a more revved-up side of Lucero when they play Orlando's Social on Sunday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Lucero return to Orlando - Photo courtesy Lucero/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lucero/Facebook
Lucero return to Orlando

Lucero’s rocking side has always been sadly overlooked by everyone, even by the band themselves.

I know, it’s an unpopular opinion that some of my old drinking mates would gladly fight me over. Their legendary stage reputation, after all, has been built on live marathons of whiskeyed, lacerating ballads.

But the Memphis country-rock legends have some punk in their veins and they wear it very well when they rev things up.

Their new album, Should’ve Learned by Now, won’t see full release until Feb. 24, but the several songs released so far reveal a newly energized Lucero. So expect to maybe discover that whiskey’s just as good for dancing as it is for crying at this Sunday night show.

(6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, The Social, $35)

Event Details
Lucero

Lucero

Sun., Feb. 5, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Young hardcore bands Gel and Big Laugh rampage into Orlando on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Do we amuse you? Big Laugh play Orlando on Wednesday

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler

Hip-hop duo Onyx announce anniversary tour stop in Orlando this spring

By Matthew Moyer

Onyx come to Orlando this spring

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

Also in Music

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

By Bao Le-Huu

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us