Hear a more revved-up side of Lucero when they play Orlando's Social on Sunday

Lucero’s rocking side has always been sadly overlooked by everyone, even by the band themselves.I know, it’s an unpopular opinion that some of my old drinking mates would gladly fight me over. Their legendary stage reputation, after all, has been built on live marathons of whiskeyed, lacerating ballads.But the Memphis country-rock legends have some punk in their veins and they wear it very well when they rev things up.Their new album,, won’t see full release until Feb. 24, but the several songs released so far reveal a newly energized Lucero. So expect to maybe discover that whiskey’s just as good for dancing as it is for crying at this Sunday night show.