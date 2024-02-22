Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend

Pinkies up, freaks

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 12:15 pm

click to enlarge Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback
If you don’t know them, then “Afternoon Tea With Tinnitus Rex” sounds kinda charming. But if you do know Orlando’s Tinnitus Rex, then you’re probably chuckling at the very idea.

While they’re an improvised rock band with a penchant for heavy sounds, they’re also known for their subversiveness (as their cleverly humorous song titles attest). So that means the billing is actually true, and that tea — and even little tea sandwiches! — will indeed be offered alongside the usual beer.

All of which makes for a deliciously devious pairing with Tinnitus Rex’s loud, weird freeform rock. Pinkies up, freaks.

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Ten10 Brewing.

Event Details
Tinnitus Rex

Sun., Feb. 25, 4 p.m.

Ten10 Brewing 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Ten10 Brewing

1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

407-930-8993

ten10brewing.com


Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
