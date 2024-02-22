Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback

Event Details Tinnitus Rex Sun., Feb. 25, 4 p.m. Ten10 Brewing 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Ten10 Brewing 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50 407-930-8993 ten10brewing.com

If you don’t know them, then “Afternoon Tea With Tinnitus Rex” sounds kinda charming. But if you do know Orlando’s Tinnitus Rex, then you’re probably chuckling at the very idea.While they’re an improvised rock band with a penchant for heavy sounds, they’re also known for their subversiveness (as their cleverly humorous song titles attest). So that means the billing is actually true, and that tea — and even little tea sandwiches! — will indeed be offered alongside the usual beer.All of which makes for a deliciously devious pairing with Tinnitus Rex’s loud, weird freeform rock. Pinkies up, freaks.