Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend

While they’re an improvised rock band with a penchant for heavy sounds, they’re also known for their subversiveness (as their cleverly humorous song titles attest). So that means the billing is actually true, and that tea — and even little tea sandwiches! — will indeed be offered alongside the usual beer.
All of which makes for a deliciously devious pairing with Tinnitus Rex’s loud, weird freeform rock. Pinkies up, freaks.
4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Ten10 Brewing.
