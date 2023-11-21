'Get on the Good Foot' benefit show to raise money for local legend Eugene Snowden

C’mon, Orlando, let’s get Eugene back to himself

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja - Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja
The James Brown reference here is apt because Eugene Snowden has long been the hardest-working man in Orlando show business. However, the soul supernova suffered a stroke earlier this year and has been sidelined ever since with limited mobility and speech. Scary as that was, the good news is that he’s recovering with the help of doctors, therapists and sheer fucking grit. But it’s America, and that means the medical bills are now a mountain. So it’s time for the local music community to rally like we always do to help a member in need.

A star-studded lineup has coalesced for the cause, and the event will feature a big jam by Snowden’s own Legendary JC’s with guest vocalists alongside acts like United Groove, Gerry Williams Trio, Lovelady, B.TRuBoxMann, Roger Docking, Blue Streak Duo featuring Craig & Dom and others.

C’mon, Orlando, let’s get Eugene back to himself and back where he belongs: on a mic.

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Will’s Pub and Lil Indie’s, $15-$25.
Event Details
Get on the Good Foot: A Benefit for Eugene Snowden

Get on the Good Foot: A Benefit for Eugene Snowden

Sun., Nov. 26, 3 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$25
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

43 events 691 articles
Will's Pub
Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

27 events 69 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Music royalty Wolfgang Van Halen charts his own path with a visit to Orlando's House of Blues

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH

Eighties rocker Bryan Adams comes to Orlando next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Bryan Adams is Orlando-bound in 2024

Boundary-pushing rapper 6LACK returns to Orlando and it's going to be heavy

By Grayson Keglovic and Matthew Moyer

6LACK returns to Orlando Tuesday

AJR returns to Orlando in 2024, this time at the Amway Center

By Grayson Keglovic

AJR return to Orlando in 2024

Also in Music

Music royalty Wolfgang Van Halen charts his own path with a visit to Orlando's House of Blues

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH

P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows

By Grayson Keglovic

P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops

Orlando darkwavers Midi Memory are much more than just a Cathedral Bells side project

By Bao Le-Huu

Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music

Orlando music lifer Jeff Hindman drops new EP as dreamy duo Shampoo Tears

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle Shampoo Tears drops EP
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us