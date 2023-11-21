'Get on the Good Foot' benefit show to raise money for local legend Eugene Snowden

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja

The James Brown reference here is apt because Eugene Snowden has long been the hardest-working man in Orlando show business. However, the soul supernova suffered a stroke earlier this year and has been sidelined ever since with limited mobility and speech. Scary as that was, the good news is that he’s recovering with the help of doctors, therapists and sheer fucking grit. But it’s America, and that means the medical bills are now a mountain. So it’s time for the local music community to rally like we always do to help a member in need.A star-studded lineup has coalesced for the cause, and the event will feature a big jam by Snowden’s own Legendary JC’s with guest vocalists alongside acts like United Groove, Gerry Williams Trio, Lovelady, B.TRuBoxMann, Roger Docking, Blue Streak Duo featuring Craig & Dom and others.C’mon, Orlando, let’s get Eugene back to himself and back where he belongs: on a mic.