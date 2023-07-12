2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam brings the leading lights of Latin Freestyle to Orlando this weekend

This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle - Photo courtesy Lisa Lisa/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lisa Lisa/Facebook
This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle
For the sake of both music and history, be grateful that Orlando has remained one of the cities keeping the flame alive for Latin Freestyle over the years.

One of the best, most direct musical pipelines between NYC and Miami, this dance-pop genre infused Latin flavor into the mainstream a full decade before Ricky Martin, J.Lo and their contemporaries did.

This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle with Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Debbie Deb, TKA, Trinere, Jonny O, Cynthia and Freestyle, the Miami group responsible for probably the best robot vocal song of all time not by Kraftwerk (“Don’t Stop the Rock”).

As an added bonus, the roster also includes other dance-floor stars of the 1980s and 1990s like The Jets and Rob Base. Unfortunately, there’s also Color Me Badd. But this one is all about the freestyle.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Amway Center, $41.50-$155.
Event Details
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam

Sat., July 15, 7:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$41.50-$155
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

39 events 274 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday

Palm Coast's Home Is Where headline a heady night of young Florida bands at Will's

By Bao Le-Huu

Palm Coast's Home Is Where play Will's Pub on Saturday

Blue Bamboo marks a seventh-anniversary milestone with Orlando Jazz Orchestra

By Bellanee Plaza

Blue Bamboo marks a seventh-anniversary milestone with Orlando Jazz Orchestra

Orlando original Nadeem Khan hates bingo, hosts ‘Cheap Ass Bingo’ night anyway on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Nadeem Khan hosts Nadeem's Cheap Ass Bingo on Monday

Also in Music

Rap true believer Jaymob releases 'Paying Homage To The Golden Era Of Hip Hop' mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Rap true believer Jaymob releases 'Paying Homage To The Golden Era Of Hip Hop' mini-album

Kaleigh Baker graces a familiar Orlando stage all this month

By Matthew Moyer

Kaleigh Baker

Beanies + Snapbacks isn’t a streetwear store, it’s a new musical project from Orlando hip-hop lifers

By Bao Le-Huu

Beanies & Snapbacks is a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus

Orlando musician and radio personality Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves and releases solo material
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us