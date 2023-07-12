Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam brings the leading lights of Latin Freestyle to Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Lisa Lisa/Facebook This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 39 events 274 articles

For the sake of both music and history, be grateful that Orlando has remained one of the cities keeping the flame alive for Latin Freestyle over the years.One of the best, most direct musical pipelines between NYC and Miami, this dance-pop genre infused Latin flavor into the mainstream a full decade before Ricky Martin, J.Lo and their contemporaries did.This solid-gold lineup is a true Mt. Olympus of freestyle with Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Debbie Deb, TKA, Trinere, Jonny O, Cynthia and Freestyle, the Miami group responsible for probably the best robot vocal song of all time not by Kraftwerk (“Don’t Stop the Rock”).As an added bonus, the roster also includes other dance-floor stars of the 1980s and 1990s like The Jets and Rob Base. Unfortunately, there’s also Color Me Badd. But this one is all about the freestyle.