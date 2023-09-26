Framework Coffee gets seriously dreamy with upcoming Pynkie, Tidepools, Still Pictures show

Headliner Pynkie is a New Jersey artist that deals in dreamy but organic indie pop, the kind of window-gazing soundtrack that weaves soft-focus afternoon reverie.
Even the local openers are lesser-known gems. Orlando’s Tidepools is a lovely and moody jangle-pop act that gets even more textured and alluring live, while Still Pictures is a new homegrown band with a gauzy dream-pop sound.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Framework Craft Coffee House, $10.
