Get ready for a night of lucid dreaming

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Framework Coffee gets seriously dreamy with upcoming Pynkie, Tidepools, Still Pictures show
Photo courtesy Pynkie/Facebook
Orlando indie concert promoter Ugly Orange has always put on shows noteworthy in both quality and discovery. This one is no exception.

Headliner Pynkie is a New Jersey artist that deals in dreamy but organic indie pop, the kind of window-gazing soundtrack that weaves soft-focus afternoon reverie.

Even the local openers are lesser-known gems. Orlando’s Tidepools is a lovely and moody jangle-pop act that gets even more textured and alluring live, while Still Pictures is a new homegrown band with a gauzy dream-pop sound.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Framework Craft Coffee House, $10.
Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
