Domu's Sonny Nguyen will open Rion’s Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose under the newly formed Small Food Group

The two-in-one concept will specialize in 'poke by the pound,' Japanese fried beef cutlets and a la carte seafood snacks.

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Sonny Nguyen - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Sonny Nguyen
Sonny Nguyen, the man behind highly lauded ramen-ya Domu and kushiyaki house Tori Tori, is launching a new restaurant collective dubbed the Small Food Group that will unveil a two-in-one restaurant concept in three phases later this year.

This fall, Nguyen will open Rion's Ocean Room, a casual seafood counter named after his first-born daughter, specializing in poke-by-the-pound similar to the poke joints found on Oahu.

The second concept, Gyukatsu Rose, will introduce gyukatsu, or Japanese fried beef cutlets, to the masses at the end of the year. Wagyu is typically used to make the comfort staple which is seasoned, coated in breadcrumbs and given a quick fry before being sliced rare and served alongside a mini stone grill for diners to sear to their liking (see the vid below for an idea of what to expect). A host of sides like soup, rice, sliced cabbage, potato salad, pickles and various dipping sauces will accompany the beef.


The last phase, slated to launch later this year or early 2025, will see Rion's Ocean Room offer a concise menu of "a la carte seafood snacks" encompassing "fresh ingredients with no frills" as part of the concept's second phase.

The specific location is being kept under wraps.

As the name suggests, Small Food Group will focus on concepts with a small footprint that "deliver big on flavor and experience," says Nguyen. Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar in Mills 50, is technically the food group's first concept.

Nguyen also runs Domu Dynasty restaurant group, which includes all three Domu locations (East End Market, Dr. Phillips and Jacksonville), Tori Tori, and Domu Chibi in Waterford Lakes in its portfolio. Be sure to follow @smallfoodgroup as well as @rionsoceanroom and @gyukatsurose for all the latest.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
