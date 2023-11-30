Floirida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

Headliners at next spring's iteration, again at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, are Milky Chance and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Other performers confirmed include Tribal Seeds, Atmosphere, Two Feet, Boogie T.Rio, Manic Focus, The Elovaters, 53 Thieves, Passafire, Shwayze, Tropidelic and Cas Haley.
And since festivals need to be about a bit more than just music these days to attract a crowd, Florida Groves has plenty of added diversions. Organizers promise live art installations, on-site glass-blowing demonstrations, skateboarding, pickleball courts, a cannabis convention, and a marketplace stocked with plenty of artists and vendors.
Florida Groves Music Festival happens Saturday-Sunday, April 13-14, 2024, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are already available through the fest's website.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed