Floirida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

Headliners include Milky Chance and Michael Franti + Spearhead

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds
Florida Groves Music Festival, a fest celebrating "music, art and freedom," is set to return to Orlando in 2024 for a third go-round.

Headliners at next spring's iteration, again at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, are Milky Chance and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Other performers confirmed include Tribal Seeds, Atmosphere, Two Feet, Boogie T.Rio, Manic Focus, The Elovaters, 53 Thieves, Passafire, Shwayze, Tropidelic and Cas Haley.

And since festivals need to be about a bit more than just music these days to attract a crowd, Florida Groves has plenty of added diversions. Organizers promise live art installations, on-site glass-blowing demonstrations, skateboarding, pickleball courts, a cannabis convention, and a marketplace stocked with plenty of artists and vendors.

Florida Groves Music Festival happens Saturday-Sunday, April 13-14, 2024, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are already available through the fest's website.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at the Florida Groves Festival at the Orlando Amphitheater

The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds
101 slides
The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds The Florida Groves brought two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds
Click to View 101 slides

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247

7 events 61 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 30-Dec. 5

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Sway to classical renditions of Taylor Swift's music — by candlelight! — at the Abbey Thursday night

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra deck Orlando's halls

By Shelton Hull

Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center

Busta Rhymes is bringing the bus-a-bus to Orlando's House of Blues next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Busta Rhymes comes to Orlando on April Fool's Day

Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Tiger Beat and more make for an eclectic night of underground sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Total Chroma bring their driving EBM to Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

Shoegaze and UFOs go together like chocolate and peanut butter for Orlando's Saucers Over Washington

By Bao Le-Huu

Saucers Over Washington release new single "Desert Sky"

Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday

Not just a Mother Juno offshoot, Tiger Beat deals in heady and joyous rock primitivism

By Bao Le-Huu

The mind behind Mother Juno releases ecstatic guitar sounds as Tiger Beat

Music royalty Wolfgang Van Halen charts his own path with a visit to Orlando's House of Blues

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us