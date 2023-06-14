Float away as Canadian indie-pop group Men I Trust sways into Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge courtesy photo Emma Proulx, lead singer of Men I Trust

Although their latest release is titled Untourable Album, indie pop group Men I Trust will be doing quite the opposite as they tour to Orlando this week.



The Canadian trio, consisting of Dragos Chiriac, Jessy Caron and lead singer Emma Proulx, carves a heady niche in the dreampop genre, pulling influence from 2000s electronic synths and pairing them with simple acoustic melodies and Proulx’s enchanting vocals.



Almost lullaby-esque, each track features a unique combination of electronic and acoustic elements to create a singular sound that sets them apart from other shoegaze-curious groups. Their most notable track, “Show Me How,” got a hell of a lot of traction on all the social medias.



While their songs aren’t exactly headbanging fodder, they’ll be sure to get you swaying on your feet as you float away to the melancholia.