Film composer and industrial music innovator J.G. Thirlwell to play Orlando in December

Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South 407-595-2713 6 events 69 articles

Here's a little early holiday gift for Orlando music fans, courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation and Modern Music Movement. Electronic musician and composer J.G. Thirlwell is heading to Orlando in December to play an ambitious new solo work,Depending on your aesthetic inclinations, you may know Thirlwell best from his seminal and riotous industrial project Foetus and all of its many offshoots — Scraping Foetus Off the Whell, You've Got Foetus on Your Breath, etc. — which expertly mixed his compositional ambitions with synth-punk attitude.You may know him as the composer behind scores for cutting-edge animated shows likeand. Or if you're particularly out on the fringes, you probably heard pieces Thirlwell wrote for avant ensembles like Bang on a Can or Kronos Quartet.JIm Thirlwell plays Silver Mantis at Timucua Arts Foundation on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Ticketing information TBA.