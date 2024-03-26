Faye Webster is coming to Orlando's House of Blues — hope you got your tickets already

The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s career has taken off over the past year, during which she has netted more than 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and seen millions of TikTok users make videos up and down her discography.
Webster released her fifth studio album, Underdressed at the Symphony, earlier this year to an avalanche of online praise. You may recognize her indie rock-twang from popular singles like “Kingston,” “I Know You” and “Right Side of My Neck.” Webster’s unique sound pairs perfectly with her unique personality. She uses light-hearted humor — and sometimes Pokemon and yo-yos — to complement her music and make herself stand out.
Tickets to see the symphony-loving and spunky Webster at the House of Blues are unfortunately sold out, but you may yet get lucky and see her in your “lifetime.”
7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, House of Blues, SOLD OUT.
