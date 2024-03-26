BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Faye Webster is coming to Orlando's House of Blues — hope you got your tickets already

The show is sold out, but maybe you're one of the lucky ones?

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Faye Webster comes to Orlando's House of Blues - Photo by Michael Tyrone Delaney
Photo by Michael Tyrone Delaney
Faye Webster comes to Orlando's House of Blues
Now and then, a musician worth writing down will come to Orlando, and you’ll want to be sure to remember their name. So grab a pen and paper, because Faye Webster is coming to the House of Blues on Thursday.

The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s career has taken off over the past year, during which she has netted more than 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and seen millions of TikTok users make videos up and down her discography.

Webster released her fifth studio album, Underdressed at the Symphony, earlier this year to an avalanche of online praise. You may recognize her indie rock-twang from popular singles like “Kingston,” “I Know You” and “Right Side of My Neck.” Webster’s unique sound pairs perfectly with her unique personality. She uses light-hearted humor — and sometimes Pokemon and yo-yos — to complement her music and make herself stand out.

Tickets to see the symphony-loving and spunky Webster at the House of Blues are unfortunately sold out, but you may yet get lucky and see her in your “lifetime.”

7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, House of Blues, SOLD OUT.

Event Details
Faye Webster

Faye Webster

Thu., March 28, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35-$70
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Alexandra Sullivan

