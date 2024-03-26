Faye Webster is coming to Orlando's House of Blues — hope you got your tickets already

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Tyrone Delaney Faye Webster comes to Orlando's House of Blues

Now and then, a musician worth writing down will come to Orlando, and you’ll want to be sure to remember their name. So grab a pen and paper, because Faye Webster is coming to the House of Blues on Thursday.The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s career has taken off over the past year, during which she has netted more than 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and seen millions of TikTok users make videos up and down her discography.Webster released her fifth studio album,earlier this year to an avalanche of online praise. You may recognize her indie rock-twang from popular singles like “Kingston,” “I Know You” and “Right Side of My Neck.” Webster’s unique sound pairs perfectly with her unique personality. She uses light-hearted humor — and sometimes Pokemon and yo-yos — to complement her music and make herself stand out.Tickets to see the symphony-loving and spunky Webster at the House of Blues are unfortunately sold out, but you may yet get lucky and see her in your “lifetime.”