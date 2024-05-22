'Fatal Entries' throws zine release bash with a handful of excellent Florida bands

Loudly heralding more Fatal Entries ink into the world will be a who’s who of the young Orlando underground — Offtrack, Eyelash and Warm Frames — joined by Miami’s Velora and Eronoi. Adventurous print is most definitely not dead in the City Beautiful, so come get it.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Stardust Video and Coffee, $10-$12.
Location Details
