BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Fatal Entries' throws zine release bash with a handful of excellent Florida bands

Off Track, Eyelash, Warm Frames, Velora and Eronoi will all play.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 12:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Eyelash and more play the 'Fatal Entries' zine release - Photo courtesy Eyelash/Instagram
Photo courtesy Eyelash/Instagram
Eyelash and more play the 'Fatal Entries' zine release
Fatal Entries is a very well-put together local zine that sees interviews, poetry, art and photography all existing harmoniously and creatively on the same pages. To celebrate the upcoming release of the second issue of this endeavor, the folks behind the zine are throwing a release party at Stardust Video.

Loudly heralding more Fatal Entries ink into the world will be a who’s who of the young Orlando underground — Offtrack, Eyelash and Warm Frames — joined by Miami’s Velora and Eronoi. Adventurous print is most definitely not dead in the City Beautiful, so come get it.

6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Stardust Video and Coffee, $10-$12.

Event Details
Fatal Entries Zine Release Show: Off Track, Eyelash, Eronoi, Velora, Warm Frames

Fatal Entries Zine Release Show: Off Track, Eyelash, Eronoi, Velora, Warm Frames

Sat., May 25, 6 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

X Harlow goes hard at Orlando's Stardust with industrial rap and fried electronics mayhem

By Bao Le-Huu

X Harlow plays Orlando this week

Former downtown Orlando venue and restaurant Ace Cafe looks to reopen in Sanford

By Matthew Moyer

A latter-day Black Flag playing at the old downtown Ace Cafe.

Bad Bunny returns to Orlando for a two-night run of shows this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Bad Bunny plays two shows at the Kia Center

Hydra-headed Orlando metal group Thrull release album 'Hard Mental Reset'

By Bao Le-Huu

Thrull release new mini-album 'Hard Mental Reset'

Former downtown Orlando venue and restaurant Ace Cafe looks to reopen in Sanford

By Matthew Moyer

A latter-day Black Flag playing at the old downtown Ace Cafe.

Hydra-headed Orlando metal group Thrull release album 'Hard Mental Reset'

By Bao Le-Huu

Thrull release new mini-album 'Hard Mental Reset'

No 'Maybe' about it, AJR plays Orlando's Kia Center Friday

By Alan Sculley

AJR plays Kia Center Friday night

Underground lifers Los Jarritos release appropriately titled new album 'Lifers'

By Bao Le-Huu

Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers"
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us