Fall Out Boy announce Orlando show as part of 2024 world tour

‘All signs point to yes’

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 4:16 pm

Fall Out Boy confirm Orlando tour stop in 2024 - Photo courtesy Fall Out Boy/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fall Out Boy/Facebook
Fall Out Boy confirm Orlando tour stop in 2024
Fall Out Boy have announced a new run of 2024 tour dates they're calling "So Much for (2our) Dust," and this new run of shows will include an Orlando date.

The multi-platinum pop-punk band announced the new tour as a sequel to their recently wrapped "So Much for (Tour) Dust." This latest tour boasts 23 shows and apparently will include the use of a Magic 8-Ball to choose a never-played-live deep cut from the band's catalog.

Fall Out Boy will be promoting their most recent and eighth album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy play the Amway Center on Friday, March 15, 2024, with support from Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Games We Play. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

76 events 281 articles

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

