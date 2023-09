Fall Out Boy announce Orlando show as part of 2024 world tour

Photo courtesy Fall Out Boy/Facebook Fall Out Boy confirm Orlando tour stop in 2024

Fall Out Boy have announced a new run of 2024 tour dates they're calling "So Much for (2our) Dust," and this new run of shows will include an Orlando date.The multi-platinum pop-punk band announced the new tour as a sequel to their recently wrapped "So Much for (Tour) Dust." This latest tour boasts 23 shows and apparently will include the use of a Magic 8-Ball to choose a never-played-live deep cut from the band's catalog.Fall Out Boy will be promoting their most recent and eighth album,Fall Out Boy play the Amway Center on Friday, March 15, 2024, with support from Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Games We Play. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, through Ticketmaster