Fall Out Boy announce Orlando show as part of 2024 world tour

The multi-platinum pop-punk band announced the new tour as a sequel to their recently wrapped "So Much for (Tour) Dust." This latest tour boasts 23 shows and apparently will include the use of a Magic 8-Ball to choose a never-played-live deep cut from the band's catalog.
Fall Out Boy will be promoting their most recent and eighth album, So Much (for) Stardust.
Fall Out Boy play the Amway Center on Friday, March 15, 2024, with support from Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Games We Play. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, through Ticketmaster.
Location Details
