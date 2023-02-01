Experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant get musically magisterial at Conduit on Monday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Imperial Triumphant request your presence at Conduit on Monday - Photo courtesy Imperial Triumphant/Facebook
Photo courtesy Imperial Triumphant/Facebook
Imperial Triumphant request your presence at Conduit on Monday

Like some sort of alien priest kings, NYC band Imperial Triumphant cut a striking figure with their costumes.

But behind the sick masks and robes is one of the most ambitious and experimental bands on Earth, with a fiercely avant-garde and intellectual approach to metal.

In addition to Imperial Triumphant’s arty intensity, this maximal bill will also feature the big riffs and blackened sensibilities of Cloak, the beastly noise metal of Couch Slut, the technical death metal of Artificial Brain and the fantastically profane metal of Crossspitter.

You’ll leave this show with face melted and mind blown.

(6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Conduit, $20)

Event Details
Imperial Triumphant, Cloak, Couch Slut

Mon., Feb. 6, 6 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$20

$20

