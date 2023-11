Electric Daisy Carnival is nearly upon us, Orlando — are you ready?

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Electric Daisy Carnival is coming for you, Orlando

Location Details Tinker Field 287 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-649-7297 1 event 19 articles

Next weekend, downtown Orlando belongs to the Electric Daisy Carnival. Resistance is futile. It's time to dance.For a 12th year, EDC Orlando takes over Tinker Field with five stages — KineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, stereoBLOOM and Wide Awake Art Car — plus immersive zones and top-tier production values for fans of drum & bass, house, techno and trance.The mammoth lineup includes Alesso, Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, ZEDD, Armin Van Buuren, Fischer, Kaskade, Gorgon City, Mau P, Noizu, Dombresky, Dom Dolla, Anfisa Letyago, Chelina Manuhutu, Jamie Jones, AFROJACK and Steve Aoki as Afroki, Kaskade, DJ Icey, Alison Wonderland, Subtronics and Chainsmokers.EDC Orlando happens Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, at Tinker Field in downtown Orlando. Tickets are still available directly from EDC