Eccentric yet classical Scott Yoder visits Will’s Pub on his second North American tour of the year

Support from South Floridian psych-rockers Haute Tension and the ever-delightful Palmettes

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Eccentric yet classical Scott Yoder visits Will’s Pub on his second North American tour of the year
Photo by Matthew Moyer

In the current underground DIY circuit, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more eccentric and yet classical than Scott Yoder.

Yoder has a knack with a tune, influenced by the likes of solo Syd Barrett and David Bowie circa The Man Who Sold the World. Live, he dons Phantom of the Opera-esque makeup and throws camp poses aplenty, all while shredding on the guitar. Last time he came through, Yoder played solo in front of a glittery backdrop and made it seem as big and full as a band.

Oh, and Yoder has an SST-worthy sense of DIY grind — this is his second extensive and self-booked North American tour this year.

Co-headlining the evening are cinematic South Floridian psych-rockers Haute Tension with local support from the ever-delightful Beat-Happening-gone-surf Palmettes.

Event Details
Haute Tension, Scott Yoder, The Palmettes

Haute Tension, Scott Yoder, The Palmettes

Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15


