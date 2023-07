Deantoni Parks, Kurt Rambus and White Sands present long-awaited night of avant sounds

Photo courtesy Deantoni Parks/Facebook Deantoni Parks makes good on pandemic cancellation of his Technoself show in 2020

NYC drummer Deantoni Parks was one of the first significant shows to be canceled at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Now, at long last, it’s finally back on.Parks packs a heavy portfolio that includes membership in the Mars Volta, KUDU and Bosnian Rainbows, as well as recording credits with John Cale, Flying Lotus, Omar Rodríguez-López and Meshell Ndegeocello. But none of that compares to his avant-garde solo work as Technoself, which merges live drumming and triggered samples in an innovative electro-percussive feat.Local support will be equally forward-thinking, with DJ Nigel John’s dark alter ego Kurt Rambus and Steven Head’s abstract ambient act White Sands.