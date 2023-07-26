Deantoni Parks, Kurt Rambus and White Sands present long-awaited night of avant sounds

Percussionist to the stars goes off in solo guise

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Deantoni Parks makes good on pandemic cancellation of his Technoself show in 2020 - Photo courtesy Deantoni Parks/Facebook
Photo courtesy Deantoni Parks/Facebook
Deantoni Parks makes good on pandemic cancellation of his Technoself show in 2020
NYC drummer Deantoni Parks was one of the first significant shows to be canceled at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Now, at long last, it’s finally back on.

Parks packs a heavy portfolio that includes membership in the Mars Volta, KUDU and Bosnian Rainbows, as well as recording credits with John Cale, Flying Lotus, Omar Rodríguez-López and Meshell Ndegeocello. But none of that compares to his avant-garde solo work as Technoself, which merges live drumming and triggered samples in an innovative electro-percussive feat.

Local support will be equally forward-thinking, with DJ Nigel John’s dark alter ego Kurt Rambus and Steven Head’s abstract ambient act White Sands.

8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Will’s Pub, $20-$25.

Deantoni Parks as Technoself, DJ Kurt Rambus, White Sands

Deantoni Parks as Technoself, DJ Kurt Rambus, White Sands

Thu., July 27, 8 p.m.

Thu., July 27, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$20
Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Will's Pub


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 26, 2023

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

