Deantoni Parks, Kurt Rambus and White Sands present long-awaited night of avant sounds

Parks packs a heavy portfolio that includes membership in the Mars Volta, KUDU and Bosnian Rainbows, as well as recording credits with John Cale, Flying Lotus, Omar Rodríguez-López and Meshell Ndegeocello. But none of that compares to his avant-garde solo work as Technoself, which merges live drumming and triggered samples in an innovative electro-percussive feat.
Local support will be equally forward-thinking, with DJ Nigel John’s dark alter ego Kurt Rambus and Steven Head’s abstract ambient act White Sands.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Will’s Pub, $20-$25.
