Day-glo J-punk ragers Otoboke Beaver return to Orlando this weekend

The day-glo J-punk ragers made their reputation on 2022 album Super Champion, hewing to a hardcore running time of around 20 minutes, but fitting 18 songs on that slab of wax. Performances see the band in full ferocious force, with the audience giving back energy to match.
And The Pauses open again, so let’s hear it for the home team!
6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, The Beacham.
Location Details
