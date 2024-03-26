BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Day-glo J-punk ragers Otoboke Beaver return to Orlando this weekend

Orlando's The Pauses open for the band again

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge Otoboke Beaver play the Beacham this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Otoboke Beaver play the Beacham this weekend
Last year, Japanese quartet Otoboke Beaver ramrodded the Social full of (mostly very young and enthusiastic) fans and proceeded to nearly blow the walls off the joint. This time, it’s the Beacham, so expect everything to be bigger and louder and maybe even more unhinged.

The day-glo J-punk ragers made their reputation on 2022 album Super Champion, hewing to a hardcore running time of around 20 minutes, but fitting 18 songs on that slab of wax. Performances see the band in full ferocious force, with the audience giving back energy to match.

And The Pauses open again, so let’s hear it for the home team!

6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, The Beacham.
Matthew Moyer

