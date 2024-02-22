Countrified hip-hop artist (or vice versa) Jelly Roll announces autumn arena date in Orlando

The 'Beautifully Broken' tour is his biggest to date

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 5:02 pm

Jelly Roll headlines an Orlando arena
Photo courtesy Jelly Roll/Facebook
Jelly Roll headlines an Orlando arena
Grammy-nominated country and hip-hop hybridizer Jelly Roll has announced an autumn arena tour, and Orlando is in the mix.

The 37-date “Beautifully Broken” tour kicks off late August in Salt Lake City, and runs through Halloween. Jelly rolls through Orlando in September, marking the only Florida date on this trek. This tour is Jelly Roll's largest to date.

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will be touring support on all dates.

Jelly Roll plays the Kia Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, through Ticketmaster.

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


