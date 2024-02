Countrified hip-hop artist (or vice versa) Jelly Roll announces autumn arena date in Orlando

Photo courtesy Jelly Roll/Facebook Jelly Roll headlines an Orlando arena

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 kiacenter.com

Grammy-nominated country and hip-hop hybridizer Jelly Roll has announced an autumn arena tour, and Orlando is in the mix.The 37-date “Beautifully Broken” tour kicks off late August in Salt Lake City, and runs through Halloween. Jelly rolls through Orlando in September, marking the only Florida date on this trek. This tour is Jelly Roll's largest to date.Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will be touring support on all dates.Jelly Roll plays the Kia Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, through Ticketmaster.