Composer and multimedia artist Pamela Z to speak and perform at Orlando's Timucua Arts house

Composer and multimedia artist Pamela Z was originally supposed to come to Central Florida in 2022 for a Master Artist residency at New Smyrna’s Atlantic Center for the Arts. But like so many things that were supposed to happen during the years 2020-2022, plans changed. Last week, however, she started her residency at the Atlantic Center and she will be here through the end of the month.
It’s a big deal. Pamela Z works at the intersection of sound and vision, melding her voice with electronics and processed visuals. She has been creatively active since the mid-1980s, with a résumé that includes performances all over the world, collaborations with the likes of Kronos Quartet and the Bang on a Can All Stars, numerous installations exhibited at galleries and a wealth of scores for film and dance.
There is an outreach component to each ACA residency, so Timucua Arts hosts her Monday evening for a presentation and multimedia performance of past and current works dubbed “Happy Accidents and Blurred Lines.” Come bask in her genius.
7:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, free.
