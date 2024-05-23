BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Composer and multimedia artist Pamela Z to speak and perform at Orlando's Timucua Arts house

She's currently an Artist in Residence at the Atlantic Center in New Smyrna Beach.

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 4:23 pm

click to enlarge Pamela Z speaks in Orlando at Timucua Arts Foundation - Photo by Goran Vejvoda
Photo by Goran Vejvoda
Pamela Z speaks in Orlando at Timucua Arts Foundation
Have we got a holiday activity for you!

Composer and multimedia artist Pamela Z was originally supposed to come to Central Florida in 2022 for a Master Artist residency at New Smyrna’s Atlantic Center for the Arts. But like so many things that were supposed to happen during the years 2020-2022, plans changed. Last week, however, she started her residency at the Atlantic Center and she will be here through the end of the month.

It’s a big deal. Pamela Z works at the intersection of sound and vision, melding her voice with electronics and processed visuals. She has been creatively active since the mid-1980s, with a résumé that includes performances all over the world, collaborations with the likes of Kronos Quartet and the Bang on a Can All Stars, numerous installations exhibited at galleries and a wealth of scores for film and dance.

There is an outreach component to each ACA residency, so Timucua Arts hosts her Monday evening for a presentation and multimedia performance of past and current works dubbed “Happy Accidents and Blurred Lines.” Come bask in her genius.

7:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, free.
Event Details
Pamela Z, Sonja Henderson

Pamela Z, Sonja Henderson

Mon., May 27, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

free
Event Details
Residency #193: Crystal Wilkinson, Sonja Henderson, Pamela Z

Residency #193: Crystal Wilkinson, Sonja Henderson, Pamela Z

Through June 1

Atlantic Center for the Arts 1414 Art Center Ave., New Smyrna Beach Elsewhere

Location Details

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

407-595-2713

timucua.com


