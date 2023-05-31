Grrrls Night at Stardust Video features young bands Peace Cult, Sistamatic, Deux Visages and Holly Pocket

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Ststamatic playa a 'Grrrls Night' at Stardust - Photo by @aliciaifillsphotos, courtesy Sistamatic/Instagram
Photo by @aliciaifillsphotos, courtesy Sistamatic/Instagram
Ststamatic playa a 'Grrrls Night' at Stardust
Billed appropriately as “Grrrls Night,” this prismatic roster of nascent female and female-led bands is an auspicious glimpse at the next class of the Florida scene.

Orlando will be repped by new indie act Holly Pocket and Sistamatic, the promising band that recently came out of Orlando Girls Rock Camp and are beginning to make inroads into the local scene.

Tampa’s Peace Cult are alt-rockers who are a colorful amalgam of classic and modern styles, while South Florida’s Deux Visages pack the very en vogue 1990s indie-rock combination of brawn, angles and melody.

Together, these young bands are a look at who’ll run the world soon. (Girls!)

6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Stardust Video & Coffee, $12-$15.

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

7 events 59 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee
Event Details
Grrrls Night: Peace Cult, Sistamatic, Deux Visages, Holly Pocket

Grrrls Night: Peace Cult, Sistamatic, Deux Visages, Holly Pocket

Sat., June 3, 6:30 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday

Leg Biters, Summer Hoop and more throw a 'Fridge Party benefit at Will's Pub this week

By McKenna Schueler

Summer Hoop plays the Fridge Party Benefit show on Wednesday

Tool vocalist dresses in drag at ‘all-ages’ Welcome to Rockville, flouting DeSantis anti-drag laws

By Matthew Moyer

Tool's Maynard James Keenan in drag at Welcome to Rockville

From weird wandering to heavy riffage, Tinnitus Rex have you covered on new album 'Heart Meat'

By Bao Le-Huu

Don't call Tinnitus Rex a jam band, OK?

Also in Music

Jonas Van den Bossche goes indie rock? Listen to new single "Spirals on the Horizon" and find out

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releaeses new music

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last with new single "Stone Cold Love"

By Bao Le-Huu

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday

From weird wandering to heavy riffage, Tinnitus Rex have you covered on new album 'Heart Meat'

By Bao Le-Huu

Don't call Tinnitus Rex a jam band, OK?
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us