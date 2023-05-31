Photo by @aliciaifillsphotos, courtesy Sistamatic/Instagram Ststamatic playa a 'Grrrls Night' at Stardust

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 7 events 59 articles

Billed appropriately as “Grrrls Night,” this prismatic roster of nascent female and female-led bands is an auspicious glimpse at the next class of the Florida scene.Orlando will be repped by new indie act Holly Pocket and Sistamatic, the promising band that recently came out of Orlando Girls Rock Camp and are beginning to make inroads into the local scene.Tampa’s Peace Cult are alt-rockers who are a colorful amalgam of classic and modern styles, while South Florida’s Deux Visages pack the very en vogue 1990s indie-rock combination of brawn, angles and melody.Together, these young bands are a look at who’ll run the world soon. (Girls!)