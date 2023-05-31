Orlando will be repped by new indie act Holly Pocket and Sistamatic, the promising band that recently came out of Orlando Girls Rock Camp and are beginning to make inroads into the local scene.
Tampa’s Peace Cult are alt-rockers who are a colorful amalgam of classic and modern styles, while South Florida’s Deux Visages pack the very en vogue 1990s indie-rock combination of brawn, angles and melody.
Together, these young bands are a look at who’ll run the world soon. (Girls!)
6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Stardust Video & Coffee, $12-$15.
