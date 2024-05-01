BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Get blazed with stoner metal overlords High on Fire at Conduit

25 years of big riffs and bleary eyes.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:20 pm

High on Fire storm into Conduit - Photo by James Rexroad, courtesy High on Fire/Facebook
Photo by James Rexroad, courtesy High on Fire/Facebook
High on Fire storm into Conduit
Oakland metal lords High on Fire 1) are celebrating 25 years as a band, 2) have just dropped their first new album in five years and 3) are about to launch their tour right here in Orlando. It’s a perfect storm and we’re ground zero.

What’s more, the legendary stoner act’s lineup is now reloaded with Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils, Melvins), one of the fiercest drummers in heavy music. Flanking them will be Massachusetts thrashers High Command and Florida’s own Latin punks Zeta.

Kiss your ass goodbye now.

6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Conduit.
Event Details
High on Fire, Zeta, High Command

High on Fire, Zeta, High Command

Sat., May 4, 6 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25

Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
