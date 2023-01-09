Cheap Trick want you to want (to see) them at Orlando's Hard Rock Live this spring

Are you ready to rock?

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Cheap Trick play Orlando in March - Photo courtesy Willful Publicity
Photo courtesy Willful Publicity
Cheap Trick play Orlando in March

Shine up your old brown shoes and put on a brand-new shirt — Cheap Trick is coming to rock Orlando's socks off this spring.

This powerhouse band will play the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, March 12, bringing both their classic hits and newer work to the stage.

Going strong since the 1970s, Cheap Trick's alchemical combinations of pop, rock and heavy metal have created an instantly recognizable collection of singles like "Surrender," "Dream Police" and "I Want You to Want Me." The band was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

"Don't Be Cruel"; head over to Ticketmaster, where tickets can be purchased starting at $37.50.


