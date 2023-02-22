Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

Julie Williams is a bold new voice in country music, and Orlando will see why when she plays the Blue Bamboo. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is currently on tour, trying out new music in front of audiences around the country. Williams has received critical plaudits from the likes of PBS, CMT and Billboard for her song "Southern Curls," and it's well-deserved. In the same way that Lavender Country and Charley Pride spoke their personal truths through country, so does Williams. Welcome her back to where her musical journey started on Friday.

You grew up in Central Florida. Was that formative to your musical life?

You can hear the influences of growing up mixed in Central Florida in my songwriting. I talk about racism that I encountered when I was in elementary and middle school, due to my hair and the color of my skin, in my song "Southern Curls."

In my song "Take Me Home," I write about leaving a complicated place, yet longing for it always, and learning to forgive the things that made me want to leave in the first place. But I also write about family and love, two themes that always make me think of my childhood in Florida and feel grateful to have grown up in such a diverse, vibrant and resilient state.

What is it about country music that satisfies you creatively?

Country music is a genre rooted in storytelling, and I am a storyteller at heart. My music uses imagery and strong hooks to evoke emotion from its listeners and speaks to everything that I am: Black, white, Southern, a woman, hopeful, truthful. While you might not think of country music when you hear some of those words, country music was heavily influenced by the Black musical tradition — from Negro spirituals that were the oldest American folk songs or the banjo that was created by enslaved Africans and their descendants.

It feels spiritual and honorable to play a genre that was so heavily influenced by my ancestors and to bring attention to their legacy through my music.

Tell us about "Southern Curls."

"Southern Curls" is a song about growing up mixed and learning to love myself, through the metaphor of my hair. When I was younger, I hated my hair. It was difficult for me to style by myself and was often the subject of taunts by bullies in elementary and middle school. As soon as my mom let me, I began to relax and straighten my hair. I wanted to blend in and maybe then I would feel "normal."

But after many years of destroying my hair with harsh chemicals, my tattered curls began to fall out. I had to stop putting chemicals and heat on my hair and slowly grew out the curls that had caused me so much grief growing up. In learning to love my curls, on their good and bad days, I began to learn to love myself, as myself, in all of my good and bad days. "Southern Curls" speaks of that journey from past to present and acknowledges that not all girls, especially girls of color, grow up feeling beautiful in their own skin.

