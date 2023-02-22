Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

‘I write about family and love, two themes that always make me think of my childhood’

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music
photo by Mackenzie Ryan

Julie Williams is a bold new voice in country music, and Orlando will see why when she plays the Blue Bamboo. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is currently on tour, trying out new music in front of audiences around the country. Williams has received critical plaudits from the likes of PBS, CMT and Billboard for her song "Southern Curls," and it's well-deserved. In the same way that Lavender Country and Charley Pride spoke their personal truths through country, so does Williams. Welcome her back to where her musical journey started on Friday.

You grew up in Central Florida. Was that formative to your musical life?

You can hear the influences of growing up mixed in Central Florida in my songwriting. I talk about racism that I encountered when I was in elementary and middle school, due to my hair and the color of my skin, in my song "Southern Curls."

In my song "Take Me Home," I write about leaving a complicated place, yet longing for it always, and learning to forgive the things that made me want to leave in the first place. But I also write about family and love, two themes that always make me think of my childhood in Florida and feel grateful to have grown up in such a diverse, vibrant and resilient state.

What is it about country music that satisfies you creatively?

Country music is a genre rooted in storytelling, and I am a storyteller at heart. My music uses imagery and strong hooks to evoke emotion from its listeners and speaks to everything that I am: Black, white, Southern, a woman, hopeful, truthful. While you might not think of country music when you hear some of those words, country music was heavily influenced by the Black musical tradition — from Negro spirituals that were the oldest American folk songs or the banjo that was created by enslaved Africans and their descendants.

It feels spiritual and honorable to play a genre that was so heavily influenced by my ancestors and to bring attention to their legacy through my music.

Tell us about "Southern Curls."

"Southern Curls" is a song about growing up mixed and learning to love myself, through the metaphor of my hair. When I was younger, I hated my hair. It was difficult for me to style by myself and was often the subject of taunts by bullies in elementary and middle school. As soon as my mom let me, I began to relax and straighten my hair. I wanted to blend in and maybe then I would feel "normal."

But after many years of destroying my hair with harsh chemicals, my tattered curls began to fall out. I had to stop putting chemicals and heat on my hair and slowly grew out the curls that had caused me so much grief growing up. In learning to love my curls, on their good and bad days, I began to learn to love myself, as myself, in all of my good and bad days. "Southern Curls" speaks of that journey from past to present and acknowledges that not all girls, especially girls of color, grow up feeling beautiful in their own skin.


Event Details
Julie Williams

Julie Williams

Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando in March, this time right on Disney’s doorstep

By Matthew Moyer

The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando for a sequel

Country star Blake Shelton plays Orlando mere days before his final season on ‘The Voice’ begins

By Matthew Moyer

Blake Shelton brings the Honky Tonk to Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando announces even more headliners lined up for concerts at Seven Seas Food Festivals

By Matthew Moyer

Sean Kingston has been added to the llive-music ineup of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Fest

Depeche Mode announce Orlando show as part of comeback 2023 world tour

By Matthew Moyer

Depeche Mode play Orlando in October

Also in Music

Veteran Orlando comedic actor Adam Scharf releases new baroque-pop album 'Parade!'

By Bao Le-Huu

Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!'

Mexico City duo Cardiel to get wild with the Tremolords at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

By Bao Le-Huu

The unpredictable Cardiel play Uncle Lou's this week

The Orlando Philharmonic joins Nickel Creek's Chris Thile for performances at Steinmetz Hall

By Matthew Moyer

Chris Thile plays with the Orlando Phil twice on Saturday, Feb. 25

King Buffalo, Swell Fellas and Umbilicus are sure to come down heavy on Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

King Buffalo get heavy in Orlando Thursday
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us