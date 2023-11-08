Central Florida greets Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit and 148 more bands when Welcome to Rockville returns in 2024

The festival has now swelled to include five stages and over (gulp) 150 bands crammed into four days.
This year's lineup includes Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, A Day to Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, Offspring, Cypress Hill, Mr. Bungle and too many more to list.
Welcome to Rockville happens at Daytona International Speedway from May 9-12, 2024. Passes are already on sale through the festival direct.
Location Details
