Central Florida greets Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit and 148 more bands when Welcome to Rockville returns in 2024

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 2:43 pm

click to enlarge Welcome to Rockville returns to Daytona — and these folks are doubtless ready - Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Welcome to Rockville returns to Daytona — and these folks are doubtless ready
Daytona's Welcome to Rockville Festival organizers have dropped the 2024 lineup, and it's a wild one for sure.

The festival has now swelled to include five stages and over (gulp) 150 bands crammed into four days.

This year's lineup includes Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, A Day to Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, Offspring, Cypress Hill, Mr. Bungle and too many more to list.

Welcome to Rockville happens at Daytona International Speedway from May 9-12, 2024. Passes are already on sale through the festival direct.

Location Details

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

(904) 253-7223

13 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

