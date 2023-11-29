Busta Rhymes is bringing the bus-a-bus to Orlando's House of Blues next year

Photo courtesy Busta Rhymes/Facebook Busta Rhymes comes to Orlando on April Fool's Day

If you feel like busting a move in 2024, get ready for Busta Rhymes' upcoming tour.

The New York-based rapper will bring the “Blockbusta Tour” to the mean streets of Disney Springs on April 1, 2024 — but it’s no joke that rapper nicknamed Bus-a-Bus is coming on the funniest day of the year.

The tour comes after this year’s release of his latest album Blockbusta. Rhymes plans to bring special guests with him on the 2024 tour.



Busta Rhymes, born Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., was a member of Leaders of the New School, an iconic 1990s rap group, before breaking out on his own.

Busta Rhymes’ career consists of nine solo studio albums and he has collaborated with younger names in today’s rap game like Kendrick Lamar, Lil’ Wayne, Eminem and more. He is best known for his hit songs alike "Gimme Some More," "Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check", “I Know What You Want” and “Look At Me Now (feat. Lil’ Wayne and Chris Brown).”

Tickets to see Busta Rhymes’ “Blockbusta Tour” are available starting Dec. 1 through Ticketmaster.