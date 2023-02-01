Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week - Photo by Danny Clinch
Photo by Danny Clinch
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week

I was raised by working-class immigrant parents and, yet, something always called me to New Jersey’s greatest export, Bruce Springsteen, despite our completely different roots — Iran and the Jersey Shore.

I’m sure it was because of a truth I know now: Regardless of where you’re from or what you look like, there’s a solidarity to be found among the working class. And aside from class solidarity, there is perhaps no stronger tie that binds us than a damn good sax solo (rest in power, Clarence Clemons).

The Boss comes to the City Beautiful six decades on from his band’s debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., and in the intervening years they’ve upgraded digs and ticket prices to match.

Arena shows don’t come cheap, but the band gives fans their money’s worth with marathon three-hour shows. And you’ll hear all the hits and plenty from Greetings.

But it’s no mere nostalgia. Springsteen and co. pull off the rare trick of looking back and moving forward, singing anthems for the have-nots that never really go out of style. ’Cause tramps like us, baby, we were born to run.

7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $59-$419.

