Brit soul singer Sam Smith announces Orlando concert this summer

Photo courtesy Sam Smith/Facebook
Sam Smith plays Orlando this summer
British pop star Sam Smith this week announced the dates for their 2023 "Gloria: The Tour" and the singer will be visiting Orlando as part of it.
Smith kicks off the North American leg of the 27-date run in July, right here in Florida. The first night of the tour (July 25) is in Miami, and from there Smith heads to Orlando for the second night. And that's it
for Florida shows.
The multi-platinum star is embarking on this world tour in support of newest album Gloria
, out later this month.
Smith plays the Amway Center on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. Jessie Reyez opens the show. Tickets go on Sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter