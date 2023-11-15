Boundary-pushing rapper 6LACK returns to Orlando and it's going to be heavy

Touring behind incredible new album 'Since I Have a Lover'

By and on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 12:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
6LACK returns to Orlando Tuesday - Photo courtesy 6LACK/Facebook
Photo courtesy 6LACK/Facebook
6LACK returns to Orlando Tuesday
For the first time in years, 6LACK (pronounced “six lack”), has hit the road in the U.S. and Europe, embarking on a 40-plus-show tour. The R&B musician has promised special guests at certain stops, and that includes Orlando.

The tour comes after the release of his third album, Since I Have a Lover, an evocative song cycle that is a vulnerable and sonically adventurous slice of plaintive avant-R&B.

There’s so much more to it than just the songs — 6LACK has been openly talking onstage about his own mental health struggles and experiences with therapy, and his ongoing work to be a better person and father. Which makes his aching singing voice hit so much harder.

6LACK has few peers today, and you can hear for yourself how good the new songs are at Hard Rock Live right before the holidays.

8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $39.50-$60.

Event Details
6lack

6lack

Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$60
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

28 events 193 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows

By Grayson Keglovic

P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops

PLUR hard with DJ Icey, Kimball Collins and more at Orlando's AAHZ reunion on Thanksgiving eve

By Bao Le-Huu

DJ Icey comes to AAHZ on Thanksgiving eve

Orlando darkwavers Midi Memory are much more than just a Cathedral Bells side project

By Bao Le-Huu

Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music

Drake's 2024 tour with J. Cole skips Orlando, but comes to Tampa

By Ray Roa

Drake's 2024 tour with J. Cole skips Orlando, but comes to Tampa

Also in Music

P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows

By Grayson Keglovic

P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops

Orlando darkwavers Midi Memory are much more than just a Cathedral Bells side project

By Bao Le-Huu

Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music

Orlando music lifer Jeff Hindman drops new EP as dreamy duo Shampoo Tears

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle Shampoo Tears drops EP

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us