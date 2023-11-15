Boundary-pushing rapper 6LACK returns to Orlando and it's going to be heavy

Photo courtesy 6LACK/Facebook 6LACK returns to Orlando Tuesday

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483 28 events 193 articles

For the first time in years, 6LACK (pronounced “six lack”), has hit the road in the U.S. and Europe, embarking on a 40-plus-show tour. The R&B musician has promised special guests at certain stops, and that includes Orlando.The tour comes after the release of his third album,an evocative song cycle that is a vulnerable and sonically adventurous slice of plaintive avant-R&B.There’s so much more to it than just the songs — 6LACK has been openly talking onstage about his own mental health struggles and experiences with therapy, and his ongoing work to be a better person and father. Which makes his aching singing voice hit so much harder.6LACK has few peers today, and you can hear for yourself how good the new songs are at Hard Rock Live right before the holidays.