Boundary-pushing rapper 6LACK returns to Orlando and it's going to be heavy

The tour comes after the release of his third album, Since I Have a Lover, an evocative song cycle that is a vulnerable and sonically adventurous slice of plaintive avant-R&B.
There’s so much more to it than just the songs — 6LACK has been openly talking onstage about his own mental health struggles and experiences with therapy, and his ongoing work to be a better person and father. Which makes his aching singing voice hit so much harder.
6LACK has few peers today, and you can hear for yourself how good the new songs are at Hard Rock Live right before the holidays.
8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $39.50-$60.
Event Details
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed