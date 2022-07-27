VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Bold new hip-hop sounds from Orlando's Elsha and Milk Carton Superstars get bleak

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Elsha - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Elsha

It’s been a very productive year for bilingual Orlando rapper-producer Elsha. Across a handful of releases, he’s already dropped about 20 songs so far this year. The latest batch of five constitutes the recently released Hope 4 EP, and they’re some of his heaviest tracks yet.

Thematically, Hope 4 is rap from an expressly indigenous perspective. Elsha is multiracial, with roots in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, two places emblematic of the Caribbean’s cultural complexity. Hope 4 is a social and personal examination into the struggle of sorting through one’s history. Considering the Atlantic slave trade highway that ran through the Caribbean, there’s a lot to unpack.


The music, like the subject, is appropriately somber. The lyrics are first-person excavations of history, delivered in rhymes that trudge with the weight of the world. The moody production swirls with brooding drama on lonely hooks of piano, strings and flute.

Hope 4 may not bang, but it’s a well-done and welcome expansion of the hip-hop voice. It’s now streaming everywhere.

Oh, what a time to be an American, amirite? Well, at least Orlando band Milk Carton Superstars put these vexed feelings to some hot guitar licks on their new single “An Abundance of Rubes.” Lyrically, it’s a timely and needed address to much of American society right now. Oh, but if they’d only listen.


Anyway, this garage-rock burner is one of the Superstars’ best looks yet. “An Abundance of Rubes” is the first glimpse of a new MCS album due out in December. Besides the music video on YouTube, the song’s only available on their Bandcamp until the full album is released.

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Christian music fest Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

Are you ready to … pray?

TikTok-famous Monsieur Periné are set to bring their 'gypsy jazz' to Orlando next month

By Nicolle Osorio

Monsieur Periné

Orange County Regional History Center to focus on Figurehead and Orlando's alternative music heyday

By Matthew Moyer

Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

Croatia's Trophy Jump will play this year's Foreign Dissent showcase

Also in Music

Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

By Bao Le-Huu

Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday

Incantation and Goatwhore headline heavy night at Winter Park's Haven on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Incantation

Swedish House Mafia to take Orlando to 'Paradise (Again)' this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Swedish House Mafia

Fitz and the Depressions bringing 'the wrong party' to Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Fitz And the Tantrums
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us