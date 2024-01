Blue Bamboo announces move to Packing District and show series at other Orlando venues

click to enlarge Courtesy photo New digs for the Blue Bamboo Center on Orange Blossom Trail

The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts closed the doors to their Winter Park location right before Christmas, an apparent casualty of rising rents and developers. But the folks running the Center have a new spot secured and a plan to keep live music happening.First, the big news: Though Blue Bamboo shut down operations at their Kentucky Avenue location in Winter Park on Dec. 23, a new location for the Center has been secured in the Packing District at 2586 N. Orange Blossom Trail . There is currently a fundraising drive to help pay for renovation costs ahead of a planned "spring/summer" opening this very year.Second, Blue Bamboo management are keeping live music going with a planned show series happening at the Winter Park Library and Casa Feliz this month.Blue Bamboo's shows at the Winter Park Library commence Thursday, Jan. 18, with the Eddie Marshall Trio and then continue on a monthly basis. Other acts confirmed so far include Terri Binion (Feb. 15), Chris Cortez (March 21), Don Soledad Arte y Pasión, an Evening of Flamenco (April 11) and others already booked through June.The " Music at the Casa " shows at Casa Feliz kick off Sunday, Jan. 14, with Cigano Swing. Other acts confirmed include Cortez & Koelble (Feb. 11) and Ella & The Bossa Beat (March 10), with presumably more to be added.Tickets and a digital archive of sets from the old Winter Park location are available though Blue Bamboo's website