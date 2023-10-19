Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ is coming to Orlando with two dates next year

click to enlarge Photo via Bad Bunny/Facebook

The wait for Bad Bunny's return to live music is finally over.The Puerto Rican veritableof Latin and pop music has announced a 47-date tour that stops in Orlando — for two nights — next year.Tickets to see Bad Bunny play Orlando's Amway Center on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18 in 2024, go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 25. Registration for presale is happening now.The Orlando shows are just two of six Florida tour dates, including a stop in Tampa and three nights to close out the tour in Miami.Last week, Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, saw his new album,, reach more single-day Spotify streams than any other this year.The 29-year-old three-time Grammy winner last played Orlando during his "World's Hottest Tour" in August 2022.