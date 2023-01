Photo courtesy Rod Hamdallah/Facebook Rob Hamdallah winters in Orlando on Thursday

Besides snowbirds and actual migrating birds, Atlanta garage rocker — and former Legendary Shack Shaker — Rod Hamdallah has become a reliable winter visitor to our area in recent years.Well, it’s January, so here he comes again like clockwork. Hamdallah paints his garage rock in thick blues and soul strokes. Go see one of his rousing performances live and it’ll be pretty obvious why he was J.D. Wilkes’ go-to guitarist for years.