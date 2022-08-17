Apes of the State sing their lives at Orlando's Stardust Video on Thursday

Photo courtesy Apes of the State/Facebook Apes of the State are on the way to Orlando

Big-hearted and brutally honest folk-punks Apes of the State are coming to Orlandoto sing their earnest hearts out at Stardust. Apes of the State embrace storytelling in their music, taking on personal struggles and collective solidarity through matter-of- fact lyrics and jangly guitars.Their songs touch on deeply intimate and universal topics: bitter heartache, overcoming addiction, losing loved ones, even paying off student loans. Much of it is rooted in lead singer April Hartman’s own lived experiences. The band’s ability to sing sad songs that make us feel better and explore intimate struggles with collective solidarity creates magic in live shows. They meet you where you’re at, and teach us that we’ll never be alone when we’re with friends. And we’ll never owe shit to anyone else.