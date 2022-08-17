ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Apes of the State sing their lives at Orlando's Stardust Video on Thursday

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:00 am

Apes of the State are on the way to Orlando - Photo courtesy Apes of the State/Facebook
Photo courtesy Apes of the State/Facebook
Apes of the State are on the way to Orlando

Big-hearted and brutally honest folk-punks Apes of the State are coming to Orlando
to sing their earnest hearts out at Stardust. Apes of the State embrace storytelling in their music, taking on personal struggles and collective solidarity through matter-of- fact lyrics and jangly guitars.

Their songs touch on deeply intimate and universal topics: bitter heartache, overcoming addiction, losing loved ones, even paying off student loans. Much of it is rooted in lead singer April Hartman’s own lived experiences. The band’s ability to sing sad songs that make us feel better and explore intimate struggles with collective solidarity creates magic in live shows. They meet you where you’re at, and teach us that we’ll never be alone when we’re with friends. And we’ll never owe shit to anyone else.

Event Details
Apes of the State, Doom Scroll, X Dirty Fingers, Really Fast Horses

Apes of the State, Doom Scroll, X Dirty Fingers, Really Fast Horses

Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

$10-$13

About The Author

Ida V. Eskamani

