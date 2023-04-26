Anuel AA to kick off tour in legendary fashion in Orlando on Friday

Photo courtesy Anuel AA/Facebook Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday

Friday is sure to be legendary when Anuel AA makes his return to Orlando. The Puerto Rican trap star is kicking off his big-time "Legends Never Die" tour right here in the City Beautiful before taking it all over the country.



Emmanuel Santiago, aka Anuel AA, is hitting the road in the wake of the chart success of his third album,

. Multiple singles from the album topped the Billboard charts, including collabs with Mora, Myke Towers, Jhayco and Eladio Carrion.



The singer-rapper does love a good collab, with past efforts with big names like Bad Bunny, Enrique Iglesias and Karol G already under his fashionable belt.



Santiago has been busy in the lead-up to the tour, with last week's appearance on the Latin American Music Awards and a just-released sneaker collaboration with Reebok Classic Leather dubbed "1983 Vintage." On Friday, this is the only "Ocasión" that matters.

8 p.m., Friday, April 28, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $61-$181.