Anuel AA to kick off tour in legendary fashion in Orlando on Friday

Friday is sure to be legendary

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday - Photo courtesy Anuel AA/Facebook
Photo courtesy Anuel AA/Facebook
Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday
Friday is sure to be legendary when Anuel AA makes his return to Orlando. The Puerto Rican trap star is kicking off his big-time "Legends Never Die" tour right here in the City Beautiful before taking it all over the country.

Emmanuel Santiago, aka Anuel AA, is hitting the road in the wake of the chart success of his third album, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. Multiple singles from the album topped the Billboard charts, including collabs with Mora, Myke Towers, Jhayco and Eladio Carrion.

The singer-rapper does love a good collab, with past efforts with big names like Bad Bunny, Enrique Iglesias and Karol G already under his fashionable belt.

Santiago has been busy in the lead-up to the tour, with last week's appearance on the Latin American Music Awards and a just-released sneaker collaboration with Reebok Classic Leather dubbed "1983 Vintage." On Friday, this is the only "Ocasión" that matters.

8 p.m., Friday, April 28, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $61-$181.

Anuel AA

Fri., April 28, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$61-$181

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
