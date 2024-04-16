BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Antifolk maestro and comics whiz Jeffrey Lewis plays Orlando this week

A welcome return of live music to the Space Station, and night to show your support for the venue as well

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 1:49 pm

Jefrey Lewis and the Voltage play Orlando Wednesay - Photo courtesy Jeffrey Lewis/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jeffrey Lewis/Facebook
Jefrey Lewis and the Voltage play Orlando Wednesay
The Space Station is back in the concert business for a night! And what a concert — a rare Florida sojourn from antifolk maestro and comic artist Jeffrey Lewis. Expect a top-shelf evening of off-kilter, frantic and affecting songcraft, plus improvisatory storytelling that is leagues beyond most artists’ stage banter.

Except for Jonathan Richman, few do leftfield surrealist singer-songwriter wonderment as well as Lewis. (Also it’s utterly wild to think that Lewis has been at this DIY grind for around two decades.)

Opening are Grasping Straws, Mitar and Heady Alien.

Come out to support the venue if nothing else, because they may have to relocate from their current environs due to the high-speed gentrification of the “Packing District.”

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, The Space Station.

Event Details
Jeffrey Lewis and The Voltage, Grasping Straws

Jeffrey Lewis and The Voltage, Grasping Straws

Wed., April 17, 8 p.m.

The Space Station 2539 Coolidge Ave., Orlando College Park

Buy Tickets

$13
Location Details

The Space Station

2539 Coolidge Ave., Orlando College Park



Matthew Moyer

April 11, 2024

