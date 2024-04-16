Antifolk maestro and comics whiz Jeffrey Lewis plays Orlando this week

Except for Jonathan Richman, few do leftfield surrealist singer-songwriter wonderment as well as Lewis. (Also it’s utterly wild to think that Lewis has been at this DIY grind for around two decades.)
Opening are Grasping Straws, Mitar and Heady Alien.
Come out to support the venue if nothing else, because they may have to relocate from their current environs due to the high-speed gentrification of the “Packing District.”
8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, The Space Station.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed