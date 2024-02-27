Alkaline Trio to get dark at Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jonathan Weiner Alkaline Trio play Orlando Saturday

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 houseofblues.com

Veteran dark-punks Alkaline Trio hit the City Beautiful right in the broken hearts this week when their “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Tour” comes to town — the only stop in Florida for the threesome.The band’s forebodingly named tour is the same as their newest and 10th album, out earlier this year on Rise Records. The Trio is down one member, as drummer Derek Grant left soon after the recording of, leaving frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Dan Andriano to soldier on with new drummer Atom Willard.And the band are soldiering on in a big way, currently out on their first headlining tour in six years. Alkaline Trio has been active for nearly three decades and are using this tour as an occasion to dig deep into their discography as well as show off the musical leap that is Blood.Despite the oft-unrelenting bleakness of their lyrics and the goth-adjacent shades overlaying their pop-punk sounds, the Trio are feeling valedictory. Dare they call this a victory lap? “Alkaline Trio have gone far and beyond any hopes we had for our success,” confessed Skiba torecently. All the way to Orlando, even.