Alkaline Trio to get dark at Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

The band’s forebodingly named tour is the same as their newest and 10th album, out earlier this year on Rise Records. The Trio is down one member, as drummer Derek Grant left soon after the recording of Blood, leaving frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Dan Andriano to soldier on with new drummer Atom Willard.
And the band are soldiering on in a big way, currently out on their first headlining tour in six years. Alkaline Trio has been active for nearly three decades and are using this tour as an occasion to dig deep into their discography as well as show off the musical leap that is Blood.
Despite the oft-unrelenting bleakness of their lyrics and the goth-adjacent shades overlaying their pop-punk sounds, the Trio are feeling valedictory. Dare they call this a victory lap? “Alkaline Trio have gone far and beyond any hopes we had for our success,” confessed Skiba to Kerrang recently. All the way to Orlando, even.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, House of Blues.
