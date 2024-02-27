Alkaline Trio to get dark at Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

An evening of 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge Alkaline Trio play Orlando Saturday - Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Alkaline Trio play Orlando Saturday
Veteran dark-punks Alkaline Trio hit the City Beautiful right in the broken hearts this week when their “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Tour” comes to town — the only stop in Florida for the threesome.

The band’s forebodingly named tour is the same as their newest and 10th album, out earlier this year on Rise Records. The Trio is down one member, as drummer Derek Grant left soon after the recording of Blood, leaving frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Dan Andriano to soldier on with new drummer Atom Willard.

And the band are soldiering on in a big way, currently out on their first headlining tour in six years. Alkaline Trio has been active for nearly three decades and are using this tour as an occasion to dig deep into their discography as well as show off the musical leap that is Blood.

Despite the oft-unrelenting bleakness of their lyrics and the goth-adjacent shades overlaying their pop-punk sounds, the Trio are feeling valedictory. Dare they call this a victory lap? “Alkaline Trio have gone far and beyond any hopes we had for our success,” confessed Skiba to Kerrang recently. All the way to Orlando, even.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, House of Blues.

Event Details
Alkaline Trio, Drug Church

Alkaline Trio, Drug Church

Sat., March 2, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$34.50-$85
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Matthew Moyer

