Sushi pizza, sushi burritos and more on offer at new Orlando restaurant Poke Burri, opening this weekend

Sushi pizza, anyone? Poke Burri will soon have you covered
Dual concept Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, an Atlanta-born Japanese restaurant, is bringing a menu that includes sushi burritos, sushi donuts and sushi pizza to the Orlando area starting this weekend.
First announced last year
, Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opens in the Winter Garden area at 12615 W. Colonial Drive
at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.
This is Poke Burri’s first outpost in Florida.
Poke Burri's menu features customizable sushi in unconventional forms — think sushi pizza, sushi burritos, sushi donuts and sushi corn dogs. (As well as poke bowls, for the less adventurous among us.) The Lifting Noodles side of the equation features plenty of specialty and build-your-own ramen options. This location also has a full bar and offers various teas and beverages.
Orlando's Poke Burri, like its sister locations, offers a not-so-secret "secret menu," posted regularly to Poke Burri's Instagram page
.
