Sushi pizza, sushi burritos and more on offer at new Orlando restaurant Poke Burri, opening this weekend

Sushi pizza, sushi donuts, sushi burritos ... sushi corn dogs?

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sushi pizza, anyone? Poke Burri will soon have you covered - Poke Burri Lifting Noodles / Facebook
Poke Burri Lifting Noodles / Facebook
Sushi pizza, anyone? Poke Burri will soon have you covered
Dual concept Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, an Atlanta-born Japanese restaurant, is bringing a menu that includes sushi burritos, sushi donuts and sushi pizza to the Orlando area starting this weekend.

First announced last year, Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opens in the Winter Garden area at 12615 W. Colonial Drive at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

This is Poke Burri’s first outpost in Florida.

Poke Burri's menu features customizable sushi in unconventional forms — think sushi pizza, sushi burritos, sushi donuts and sushi corn dogs. (As well as poke bowls, for the less adventurous among us.) The Lifting Noodles side of the equation features plenty of specialty and build-your-own ramen options. This location also has a full bar and offers various teas and beverages.

Orlando's Poke Burri, like its sister locations, offers a not-so-secret "secret menu," posted regularly to Poke Burri's Instagram page.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

By Faiyaz Kara

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

New immersive sports bar Stadium Club now open at Caribe Royale Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

Orlando now has a Boiled Fish restaurant, replica Packing District Juice Stand has (re)opened and more food news

By Faiyaz Kara

The Packing District Juice Stant has opened with Foxtail Coffee and more as tenants

Also in Food + Drink

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

By Faiyaz Kara

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

New immersive sports bar Stadium Club now open at Caribe Royale Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort

Bakery 1908 in Mills 50 dazzles with Chinese-style pastry, buns, dumplings and dim sum

By Faiyaz Kara

Just some of the delicacies awaiting you at Bakery 1908

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

By Matthew Moyer

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us