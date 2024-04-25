Orlando openings and closings: I-Drive gets Tom's Watch Bar, Dancing Yeti brings Nepalese cuisine, Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen heads to Audubon Park and more

click to enlarge Photo via Tom's Watch Bar/Facebook

Dancing Yeti, a restaurant specializing in Nepalese and Indian cuisine, will open somewhere in the city. Not much is being revealed about the eatery other than it will open "soon," so follow them on Instagram @dancingyetiorlando for updates ... Tom's Watch Bar, the 11,000-square-foot, boob-tube-heavy behemoth by Smashburger founder Tom Ryan, will open "mid-May" on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex at 8050 International Drive. Tom's will feature 150-plus hi-res screens, 360-degree views of Orlando from its rooftop, virtual golf bays and a menu of elevated (see what I did there?) bar food ...



Look for Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream to open in the old 407 Gelato space at 120 Independence Lane inside Maitland City Centre in late May ... Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen, the new concept by Nazih Sebaali (Cafe Annie, Meza Mediterranean Grill) will open in early May in the old Bem Bom space at 3101 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park. Expect a menu of "Italian classics with a modern touch" ... Brazilian steakhouse Divina Carne will open May 17 in the 8,000-square-foot TGI Fridays space at 6424 Carrier Drive near I-Drive ... Mango Fresh, the Latin-inspired juice, sandwich and salad bar, has opened a location downtown at 361 N. Rosalind Ave. next to the Drake. They also offer a mango biche made from mango noodles and mango chunks with a host of toppings like Chamoy, Tajín, condensed milk, salt, vinegar, chocolate drizzle and more ...



Quantum Leap Winery will vacate its space on Wilfred Drive in Mills 50 at the end of the month after 12 years in operation. They're still finalizing plans for a long-term home, but will move into a "nearby interim location," which they'll announce next week ... Tijuana Flats, the Tex-Mex chain founded by Brian Wheeler back in 1995, was acquired by new ownership group Flatheads, LLC, who subsequently closed 11 of its 65 company-owned locations, including the original Tijuana Flats at 7608 University Blvd. near Goldenrod Road, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

