Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary, Hung Huynh’s Bang Bang Noodle Co. is canceled, and more food news about town

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Zaru, a 25-seat noodle house from James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, will open next month at 1114 E. Colonial Drive next door to Tien Hung Market. Zaru will specialize solely in scratch-made udon noodles handcrafted from premium Japanese flour sourced from Kagawa prefecture, the birthplace of udon. In related news, Bang Bang Noodle Co., the much-anticipated restaurant by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh that was slated to move into the Zaru space, won't be opening after all. Huynh has taken a post with Catch Hospitality Group in New York City ...

Look for Jeff's Bagel Run to open a location in a 1,200-square-foot space in Alafaya Square later this year, just a few doors down from Zaza Cuban Comfort Food at 1351 Alafaya Trail in Oviedo ... Also in Oviedo, Jinya Ramen Bar will open its second Central Florida location at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road this fall. There's a Jinya in Thornton Park at 8 Summerlin Ave. ...

Atlanta-based poke and sushi burrito chain Poke Burri will open in the yet-to-be-built retail complex Westside Station at 12623 W. Colonial Drive in Winter Garden. Filipino milk tea and coffee shop Dreamy Tea and Coffee has also signed on to the project. No opening dates have been announced ...

Filling a bit of the vacuum left when The Coop closed down the road, North Carolina-based chain Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has opened at 110 S. Orlando Ave. around the corner from Bulla Gastrobar. For those a little further-flung, an outpost of the scrappy chicken chain founded by a Thomas Keller-trained chef, Dave's Hot Chicken, opens in Lake Mary on Friday at 4405 W. Lake Mary Blvd.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Sideward Brewing will host their first annual Brewer's BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, featuring 10 breweries (including Sideward) as well as 10 local food makers including Pizza Bruno, Red Panda Noodle, Gold Ox Bao and Otto's High Dive, to name a few. Tickets are $100 ... Visit Orlando's Magical Dining kicks off Friday, Aug. 18, and runs through Oct. 1 with scores of restaurants offering $40 and $60 prix-fixe menus. Visit magicaldining.com for more ...

Audubon Park tasting menu concept the Foreigner will introduce à la carte dining on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 23. Visit exploretock.com/foreignerrestaurant for reservations ... And in case you're wondering about the $15 hot dog from Primrose Lanes: It's a foot-long, house-made sausage crafted from premium cuts of ribeye, short rib, brisket and chuck is smoked, then seared in beef fat before being served on a brioche bun. Deal with it.