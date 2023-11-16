Skyline Chili opens in Winter Garden, Yummii 2 Go debuts in Winter Park and more local food news

Plus, Jeff's Bagel Run adds a new location and Talkin' Tacos comes to town

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 2:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way
Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way image via Cleveland Scene
Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way - image via Cleveland Scene
image via Cleveland Scene
Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way
OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Yummii 2 Go Asian Gourmet will open in the old Eden's Fresh space at 1330 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park, near Black Bean Deli ...

Caribe Royale Orlando will collaborate with James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef contestant Jeff McInnis and his wife, Janine Booth, herself a Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee, on their new 9,000-square-foot, two-floor, immersive Stadium Club venue slated to open in January. The pair will work with the resort's executive chef, David Hackett, on a menu balancing "innovative versions of heavy hitters expected of a sports bar paired with unique, worldly creations that will have mass appeal." A special version of fried chicken will also be created by Booth and McInnis ...

Related
Fried egg yolk with white truffles at Ravello's annual White Truffle Dinner

Four Seasons Orlando restaurant hosts annual white truffle celebration in December: Ravello welcomes international chefs to its ‘Celebration of Piemonte’

Skyline Chili, the Cincinnati-based chain specializing in Coney dogs and 3-ways (that's steamed spaghetti topped with chili and cheese), has opened at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 2231 Western Way in Winter Garden ...

Look for Jeff's Bagel Run to open in a 1,200-square-foot space next spring at 16530 FL-50 in Clermont. Jeff's currently has locations in College Park and Ocoee ...

Miami-based food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery Talkin' Tacos will open Nov. 17 in SoDo at 3123 S. Orange Ave. Birria is their specialty ...

Over in Altamonte Springs, Fonda La Petrona brings "the vibrant flavors of Mexico" to 280 S. State Road 434.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Popular Texas donut chain Shipley Do-Nuts opens first Orlando outpost

By Grayson Keglovic

Shipley Do-Nuts has opened its first Orlando outpost on Semoran

Moso Nori, a concept by James Beard Award finalist Henry Moso, is coming to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

City Place Winter Park

Dizzy Donuts won't be opening in College Park after all

By Faiyaz Kara

Dizzy Donuts

The McRib will return to Orlando McDonald's locations this week

By Colin Wolf

The McRib will return to Orlando McDonald's locations this week

Also in Food + Drink

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us