Skyline Chili opens in Winter Garden, Yummii 2 Go debuts in Winter Park and more local food news

image via Cleveland Scene Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way

Yummii 2 Go Asian Gourmet will open in the old Eden's Fresh space at 1330 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park, near Black Bean Deli ...

Caribe Royale Orlando will collaborate with James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef contestant Jeff McInnis and his wife, Janine Booth, herself a Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee, on their new 9,000-square-foot, two-floor, immersive Stadium Club venue slated to open in January. The pair will work with the resort's executive chef, David Hackett, on a menu balancing "innovative versions of heavy hitters expected of a sports bar paired with unique, worldly creations that will have mass appeal." A special version of fried chicken will also be created by Booth and McInnis ...

Skyline Chili, the Cincinnati-based chain specializing in Coney dogs and 3-ways (that's steamed spaghetti topped with chili and cheese), has opened at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 2231 Western Way in Winter Garden ...

Look for Jeff's Bagel Run to open in a 1,200-square-foot space next spring at 16530 FL-50 in Clermont. Jeff's currently has locations in College Park and Ocoee ...

Miami-based food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery Talkin' Tacos will open Nov. 17 in SoDo at 3123 S. Orange Ave. Birria is their specialty ...

Over in Altamonte Springs, Fonda La Petrona brings "the vibrant flavors of Mexico" to 280 S. State Road 434.